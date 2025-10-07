Empowering Farmers: Central Support for J&K's Flood-Hit Agriculture

On Tuesday, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the release of the 21st instalment of Rs 171 crore under the PM-KISAN scheme. This financial support aims to provide relief to 8.55 lakh farmers in Jammu & Kashmir, particularly those impacted by recent floods and landslides.

Through video conferencing from Krishi Bhavan in New Delhi, Chouhan outlined the central government's continued support for the affected region, highlighting the cumulative Rs 4,052 crore assistance distributed under the PM-KISAN program. Of special note, 85,418 women farmers are among the beneficiaries.

The rural development ministry has also allocated Rs 85.62 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Gramin) for rebuilding 5,100 damaged homes. The package offers extended MGNREGA workdays and potential releases under the NDRF, underscoring comprehensive crisis management efforts by the government.