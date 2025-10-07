Left Menu

Empowering Farmers: Central Support for J&K's Flood-Hit Agriculture

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released the 21st instalment of Rs 171 crore under the PM-KISAN scheme for 8.55 lakh farmers in flood-hit Jammu & Kashmir. The package also includes support for reconstruction, crop insurance, and increased MGNREGA workdays, standing in solidarity with affected rural communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:41 IST
Empowering Farmers: Central Support for J&K's Flood-Hit Agriculture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the release of the 21st instalment of Rs 171 crore under the PM-KISAN scheme. This financial support aims to provide relief to 8.55 lakh farmers in Jammu & Kashmir, particularly those impacted by recent floods and landslides.

Through video conferencing from Krishi Bhavan in New Delhi, Chouhan outlined the central government's continued support for the affected region, highlighting the cumulative Rs 4,052 crore assistance distributed under the PM-KISAN program. Of special note, 85,418 women farmers are among the beneficiaries.

The rural development ministry has also allocated Rs 85.62 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Gramin) for rebuilding 5,100 damaged homes. The package offers extended MGNREGA workdays and potential releases under the NDRF, underscoring comprehensive crisis management efforts by the government.

TRENDING

1
Himachal's Healthcare Revolution: From Digital Systems to Robotic Surgery

Himachal's Healthcare Revolution: From Digital Systems to Robotic Surgery

 India
2
Arrests Made in Disturbing Incident: Woman Allegedly Assaulted in Moving Car

Arrests Made in Disturbing Incident: Woman Allegedly Assaulted in Moving Car

 India
3
Tragic Healthcare Lapse: Woman Dies Following Childbirth in Palghar

Tragic Healthcare Lapse: Woman Dies Following Childbirth in Palghar

 India
4
High Security Measures as Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport

High Security Measures as Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025