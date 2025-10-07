Drone Strikes Leave Ukrainian Regions in Darkness

A Ukrainian drone strike has reportedly caused widespread power outages in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, according to Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-installed governor. The attack left the area largely without electricity, impacting thousands of residents.

In a related development, Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-appointed governor of the neighboring Kherson region, reported that approximately 38,000 people were also without power. However, he did not specify if the incident was directly linked to the situation in Zaporizhzhia.

Currently, Russia maintains control over about three-quarters of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. Despite the electricity concerns, the frontlines in these areas have remained mostly unchanged since 2022. No immediate comments were available from Kyiv, and Reuters has not yet confirmed these reports.

