Anantam Highways Trust IPO Sees Strong Demand on Day One

Anantam Highways Trust's IPO was subscribed 41% on its first day. The trust, focusing on road assets in India, received bids for 91,80,900 units against 2,24,49,000 on offer. With a Rs 400 crore target, the IPO aims to fund projects, repay debt, and support corporate needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offering of Anantam Highways Trust witnessed a strong start, with 41% subscription on its first day of bidding, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

The trust, which primarily invests in road and highway assets across India, aims to deliver steady revenue streams for its investors.

Having raised Rs 180 crore from anchor investors, Anantam Highways' Rs 400 crore public issue is set to close on October 9, with a price range of Rs 98 to Rs 100 per unit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

