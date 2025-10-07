Anantam Highways Trust IPO Sees Strong Demand on Day One
Anantam Highways Trust's IPO was subscribed 41% on its first day. The trust, focusing on road assets in India, received bids for 91,80,900 units against 2,24,49,000 on offer. With a Rs 400 crore target, the IPO aims to fund projects, repay debt, and support corporate needs.
The initial public offering of Anantam Highways Trust witnessed a strong start, with 41% subscription on its first day of bidding, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
The trust, which primarily invests in road and highway assets across India, aims to deliver steady revenue streams for its investors.
Having raised Rs 180 crore from anchor investors, Anantam Highways' Rs 400 crore public issue is set to close on October 9, with a price range of Rs 98 to Rs 100 per unit.
