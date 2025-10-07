AUKUS Submarine Project Under Pentagon Review

In a recent announcement, the nominee for the Pentagon's senior role for the Indo-Pacific region disclosed that the U.S. Defense Department is reviewing the AUKUS project, which aims to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.

John Noh, currently the deputy assistant secretary for East Asia at the Pentagon and a nominee for assistant secretary, emphasized the necessity for the U.S. to boost its production of Virginia-class submarines from 1.2 to 2.33 per year to meet the project's commitments.

Noh pointed out that the AUKUS partners—the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom—have opportunities to enhance the project's sustainability. He noted that Pentagon Under Secretary Elbridge Colby and Defense chief Pete Hegseth are expected to discuss specific recommendations on this matter soon.

