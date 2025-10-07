Left Menu

AUKUS Submarine Project Under Pentagon Review

The U.S. Defense Department is reviewing the AUKUS project to ensure the delivery of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia. Nominee John Noh highlights the need to increase U.S. submarine production from 1.2 to 2.33 annually to fulfill AUKUS commitments, amid discussions for sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:38 IST
AUKUS Submarine Project Under Pentagon Review
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent announcement, the nominee for the Pentagon's senior role for the Indo-Pacific region disclosed that the U.S. Defense Department is reviewing the AUKUS project, which aims to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.

John Noh, currently the deputy assistant secretary for East Asia at the Pentagon and a nominee for assistant secretary, emphasized the necessity for the U.S. to boost its production of Virginia-class submarines from 1.2 to 2.33 per year to meet the project's commitments.

Noh pointed out that the AUKUS partners—the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom—have opportunities to enhance the project's sustainability. He noted that Pentagon Under Secretary Elbridge Colby and Defense chief Pete Hegseth are expected to discuss specific recommendations on this matter soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sam Kerr's Anticipated Return: A Boost for Australia's Friendlies

Sam Kerr's Anticipated Return: A Boost for Australia's Friendlies

 Australia
2
Djokovic Triumphs Through Adversity at Shanghai Masters

Djokovic Triumphs Through Adversity at Shanghai Masters

 China
3
Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

 Global
4
Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025