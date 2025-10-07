Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Encounter with 'Alia Bhatt' the Cow: Addressing Dairy Farmers' Challenges in Kerala

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leader, recently visited a dairy farm in Kerala where she met with farmers facing hardships. During the visit, she encountered a cow humorously named 'Alia Bhatt.' Acknowledging the challenges the farmers face, she plans to address their concerns with the relevant ministry.

In a candid interaction, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recently visited a dairy farm in Kerala's Kodenchery, engaging with farming families grappling with economic hardships.

Among the humorous highlights was her encounter with a cow named 'Alia Bhatt,' drawing a light-hearted apology to the Bollywood actress on social media.

On a serious note, Vadra expressed her commitment to addressing the dairy farmers' struggles, ranging from rising veterinary costs to inadequate insurance, pledging to communicate these issues to the concerned ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

