Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Encounter with 'Alia Bhatt' the Cow: Addressing Dairy Farmers' Challenges in Kerala
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leader, recently visited a dairy farm in Kerala where she met with farmers facing hardships. During the visit, she encountered a cow humorously named 'Alia Bhatt.' Acknowledging the challenges the farmers face, she plans to address their concerns with the relevant ministry.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:03 IST
- Country:
- India
In a candid interaction, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recently visited a dairy farm in Kerala's Kodenchery, engaging with farming families grappling with economic hardships.
Among the humorous highlights was her encounter with a cow named 'Alia Bhatt,' drawing a light-hearted apology to the Bollywood actress on social media.
On a serious note, Vadra expressed her commitment to addressing the dairy farmers' struggles, ranging from rising veterinary costs to inadequate insurance, pledging to communicate these issues to the concerned ministry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
