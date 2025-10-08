Left Menu

Market Navigates Uncertainty Amid Fed Insights and Government Shutdown

U.S. stock index futures rose slightly after previous declines, as investors awaited Federal Reserve statements and meeting minutes. Despite a government shutdown, markets are buoyed by AI momentum. Still, underlying caution remains, with gold prices rising as a hedge. Diversification is crucial amid AI sector competition and labor market uncertainty.

Updated: 08-10-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:16 IST
Market Navigates Uncertainty Amid Fed Insights and Government Shutdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures edged up on Wednesday, following the previous day's declines as investors anticipated Federal Reserve speakers and the release of minutes from the central bank's September meeting.

As the U.S. government shutdown delays crucial economic data and earnings season nears, traders are analyzing signals for insights into growth, inflation, and interest rates. Remarks from several Federal Reserve officials, including St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem and Fed Governor Michael Barr, are awaited, alongside the Fed's September meeting minutes at 2 p.m. ET.

By early morning, Dow E-minis increased by 83 points, and S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 E-minis also saw gains. Despite a recent retreat, equities are near record highs, driven by AI and technology momentum, with some investors largely dismissing the eighth day of the government shutdown. However, the market remains cautious, with gold hitting a new high and shares of gold miners rising. In contrast, alternative indicators suggest a softening labor market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

