Precious Metals Market Update: Gold and Silver Rates

The bullion market experienced a minor downward trend on Wednesday, impacting both gold and silver prices. Investors watched closely as gold and silver rates were adjusted.

Gold, an investor favorite, saw its 22 Karat variant priced at 11385.00, a decrease of 85 from previous figures. Similarly, Gold 18 Karat recorded a close of 9425.00, down by 60.

Silver prices were not exempt from this trend, tapping out at 170.00, marking a slight reduction by 3.00. The shift highlights the regular fluctuations within the precious metals market.

