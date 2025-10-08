Left Menu

Precious Metals Market Update: Gold and Silver Rates

On Wednesday, the bullion market witnessed a slight dip in precious metal prices. Gold 22 Karat closed at 11385.00, showing a decrease of 85, while Gold 18 Karat was priced at 9425.00, decreasing by 60. Silver prices closed at 170.00, decreasing by 3.00.

Updated: 08-10-2025 17:10 IST
The bullion market experienced a minor downward trend on Wednesday, impacting both gold and silver prices. Investors watched closely as gold and silver rates were adjusted.

Gold, an investor favorite, saw its 22 Karat variant priced at 11385.00, a decrease of 85 from previous figures. Similarly, Gold 18 Karat recorded a close of 9425.00, down by 60.

Silver prices were not exempt from this trend, tapping out at 170.00, marking a slight reduction by 3.00. The shift highlights the regular fluctuations within the precious metals market.

