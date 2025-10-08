Soybean Seeds Revolution: India's Path to Edible Oil Independence
The Soybean Processors Association of India urges the distribution of improved seeds to 70% of farmers, aiming to double productivity and achieve self-sufficiency in edible oil production. With import costs soaring, the group calls for 2026 to be the 'Year of Soybean,' promoting domestic cultivation.
In a bid to achieve self-sufficiency in edible oil production, the Soybean Processors Association of India emphasized the urgent need for improved soybean seeds. Addressing the International Soy Conclave 2025, Chairman Devish Jain highlighted the critical gap between India's productivity of 1.10 tonnes per hectare and the global average of 2.60 tonnes.
SOPA has crafted a roadmap for enhancing productivity to 2 tonnes per hectare within five years. Jain stressed that at least 70% of soybean farmers must receive upgraded seeds, and advocated naming 2026 the 'Year of Soybean' to bolster oilseed cultivation efforts.
India currently imports over 60% of its edible oil, incurring high foreign exchange costs. As these imports continue to rise, increasing domestic production through improved farming practices has become economically imperative. The conclave, themed 'Transform and Turn Around,' draws experts from around the globe.
