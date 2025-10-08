Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah, Criticizes BJP Over Electoral Roll Revisions and Flood Relief

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, launched a vehement attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, criticizing the proposed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. Banerjee accused Shah of overstepping his bounds, suggesting he acted like an 'acting Prime Minister.'

Speaking to reporters after visiting flood-stricken areas, Banerjee expressed outrage over recent communal tensions in Cuttack, Odisha, attributing them to the BJP and Bajrang Dal. She warned of the transient nature of political power and accused the BJP-led government of neglecting Bengal during recent floods.

While addressing reporters, Banerjee detailed her efforts on ground, assisting flood victims, and distributing relief materials. She condemned the central government's alleged neglect and the BJP's political maneuvers during times of crisis, questioning their financial priorities and handling of aviation costs to flood-affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)