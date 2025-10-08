Left Menu

Preparations Amid Snowfall: Kedarnath Awaits Devotees

Despite heavy snowfall, Kedarnath Temple and local authorities urge pilgrims to come prepared with warm clothing and medicines. The temple committee, along with the administration and security forces, ensures smooth arrangements. With temple closings set for the winter season, devotees are reminded of the upcoming ceremonial events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 23:14 IST
Vineet Chandra Posti (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid ongoing heavy rainfall and recent snowfall, the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, in conjunction with the Rudraprayag district administration and police, has called on pilgrims to prepare adequately for their journeys. On Wednesday, they specifically advised visitors to bring warm clothing, medicines, and essential health-related items.

Vineet Chandra Posti, a representative of the Kedarnath Temple Committee, confirmed that the area has experienced snowfall over the last two days. The temple committee, backed by the local administration, ITBP, and the army, is diligently managing all necessary arrangements, including maintaining smooth darshan lines for the adherents.

In addition, Posti highlighted the coordinated efforts to ensure no devotee misses the opportunity to offer prayers at the sacred Kedarnath shrine. Meanwhile, the portals of Kedarnath Dham are scheduled to close for the winter on October 23, with Badrinath Dham following on November 25. Furthermore, arrangements for the winter seat transfer of revered deities and figures are being finalized, following ceremonial traditions as per BKTC and ANI reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

