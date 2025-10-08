Left Menu

Assam Rifles' Bold Moves: Arms Cache Found and Major Drug Bust in Mizoram and Cachar

Assam Rifles seized illegal arms in Mizoram and led a major drug bust in Cachar, showcasing their commitment to regional security. The operations uncovered a weapon cache and Yaba tablets worth ₹6 crore, detaining key suspects and supporting ongoing efforts against illegal activities in India's Northeast region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 23:19 IST
Assam Rifles' Bold Moves: Arms Cache Found and Major Drug Bust in Mizoram and Cachar
Assam Rifles recover weapons, ammunition in Saikumphai (Photo/Assam Rifles). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a meticulously planned operation, Assam Rifles, acting on specific intelligence, uncovered an illicit cache of arms in the general area of Saikumphai, Champhai district, Mizoram, it was revealed in a statement on Tuesday.

The discovery included one 9 mm pistol, a shotgun, and 50 rounds of 7.62 live ammunition. The operation, aimed at dismantling underground networks, did not result in the capture of any cadres. All recovered weaponry was handed over to the Police Department in Dungtlang for further legal action.

Continuing its crackdown, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Cachar Police, seized Yaba tablets worth ₹6 crore and thwarted an IED attack in Manipur's Jiribam. The joint task force intercepted the illicit goods and detained a Karimganj native, signifying notable progress in combatting narcotics in the Northeast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel-Hamas Peace Plan: A New Dawn?

Israel-Hamas Peace Plan: A New Dawn?

 United States
2
Trump's Routine Checkup Amid Health Scrutiny

Trump's Routine Checkup Amid Health Scrutiny

 Global
3
Argentina's Legislative Showdown: Limiting Presidential Power

Argentina's Legislative Showdown: Limiting Presidential Power

 Global
4
Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release

Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025