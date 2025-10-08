Assam Rifles' Bold Moves: Arms Cache Found and Major Drug Bust in Mizoram and Cachar

In a meticulously planned operation, Assam Rifles, acting on specific intelligence, uncovered an illicit cache of arms in the general area of Saikumphai, Champhai district, Mizoram, it was revealed in a statement on Tuesday.

The discovery included one 9 mm pistol, a shotgun, and 50 rounds of 7.62 live ammunition. The operation, aimed at dismantling underground networks, did not result in the capture of any cadres. All recovered weaponry was handed over to the Police Department in Dungtlang for further legal action.

Continuing its crackdown, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Cachar Police, seized Yaba tablets worth ₹6 crore and thwarted an IED attack in Manipur's Jiribam. The joint task force intercepted the illicit goods and detained a Karimganj native, signifying notable progress in combatting narcotics in the Northeast.

(With inputs from agencies.)