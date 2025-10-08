Left Menu

Chaitanyananda Seeks Bail Amidst Judicial Custody in High-Profile Molestation Case

Chaitanyananda Saraswati, implicated in a molestation case involving 17 minors, has filed for bail ahead of the Patiala House Court hearing. While in custody until October 17, he also seeks permissions related to spiritual items and additional comforts due to his age and health conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 23:42 IST
Chaitanyananda Seeks Bail Amidst Judicial Custody in High-Profile Molestation Case
Chaitanyananda Saraswati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused in a high-profile molestation case, has filed an application seeking bail while in judicial custody. His request is set to be heard by Additional Sessions Judge Atul Ahlawat in Patiala House Court tomorrow.

Currently held until October 17, Chaitanyananda, who allegedly molested 17 girls at a Vasant Kunj educational institute, was subjected to a five-day police remand following his arrest in Agra. Previously, his plea for anticipatory bail in a different case regarding financial irregularities was denied.

Further complications arose as the court requested a comprehensive police response concerning the accused's requests for spiritual books, specific attire, and additional bedding due to age-related health issues. The court has also demanded a clear reply on his application for accessing a seizure memo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Legislative Showdown: Limiting Presidential Power

Argentina's Legislative Showdown: Limiting Presidential Power

 Global
2
Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release

Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release

 Global
3
Controversy in Ecuador: Detained Protesters Released After Convoy Attack

Controversy in Ecuador: Detained Protesters Released After Convoy Attack

 Global
4
Trump's Peace Plan: A Step Toward Lasting Calm in the Middle East

Trump's Peace Plan: A Step Toward Lasting Calm in the Middle East

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025