Chaitanyananda Seeks Bail Amidst Judicial Custody in High-Profile Molestation Case

Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused in a high-profile molestation case, has filed an application seeking bail while in judicial custody. His request is set to be heard by Additional Sessions Judge Atul Ahlawat in Patiala House Court tomorrow.

Currently held until October 17, Chaitanyananda, who allegedly molested 17 girls at a Vasant Kunj educational institute, was subjected to a five-day police remand following his arrest in Agra. Previously, his plea for anticipatory bail in a different case regarding financial irregularities was denied.

Further complications arose as the court requested a comprehensive police response concerning the accused's requests for spiritual books, specific attire, and additional bedding due to age-related health issues. The court has also demanded a clear reply on his application for accessing a seizure memo.

(With inputs from agencies.)