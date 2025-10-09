Left Menu

Spain's Grid Faces Crisis as Voltage Swings Endanger Stability

Spain's grid operator, REE, has reported major voltage fluctuations that could threaten the nation's power supply, as seen in a recent major blackout. The market regulator CNMC is seeking urgent solutions. A past blackout in April, caused by voltage spikes, underscores the risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 00:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spain's national grid operator, REE, has identified significant voltage fluctuations over the past two weeks, raising concerns about potential disruptions to the country's power supply. These fluctuations could lead to incidents similar to the major blackout experienced in April, according to a statement sent to the market regulator, CNMC.

In response, the CNMC announced a public consultation to discuss emergency measures aimed at stabilizing the power system. Despite the fluctuations remaining within established voltage margins, they pose a risk of triggering demand and generation disconnections, threatening the electrical grid's stability.

The European network of electricity transmission system operators recently reported that the massive power outage on April 28 was due to excessive voltage, marking it as a significant event in Europe. This incident highlighted the vulnerability of the power systems in Spain and Portugal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

