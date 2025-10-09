Left Menu

BRS Leaders Under House Arrest Amidst Protest Against Bus Fare Hike in Telangana

Telangana Police have placed BRS leaders, including KT Rama Rao, under house arrest amidst a planned protest against increased RTC bus fares. The fare hike of Rs 10 has drawn criticism from BRS, who allege it burdens households. BRS vows to continue protests until the hike is reversed.

Visuals from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, the Telangana Police placed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party's Working President, KT Rama Rao, under house arrest on Thursday, amidst sweeping security measures outside his residence. The arrest follows KT Rao's intention to peacefully board a bus and deliver a formal protest letter regarding the steep escalation in bus ticket prices.

Simultaneously, another BRS leader, T. Harish Rao, was also detained at his Kokapet residence under similar circumstances. These detentions come in the lead-up to the 'Bus Bhavan' demonstration organized by BRS to amplify their dissent against the recent bus fare increase implemented by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC).

The fare hike controversially raised the minimum city fare by Rs 10, generating widespread discontent among citizens. Criticism erupted from BRS leaders, including KT Rama Rao, who argued the financial strain on households would increase. The party pledged unyielding resistance until these changes are reversed, as concerned MLAs and critics like BJP's Ramchander Rao condemned the decision as anti-public and demanded its immediate withdrawal.

