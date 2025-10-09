Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear PIL on Toxic Cough Syrup Deaths

The Supreme Court will hear a PIL on October 10 seeking a CBI investigation into child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan linked to toxic cough syrup. The petition also calls for a national inquiry into regulatory lapses and the creation of a body chaired by a retired justice.

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on October 10, which seeks a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The fatalities have been linked to the consumption of toxic cough syrup.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai acknowledged the urgency of the matter after it was presented by advocate Vishal Tiwari for immediate consideration. The PIL requests the appointment of a retired Supreme Court judge to oversee a thorough probe into the manufacturing and distribution practices of the implicated pharmaceutical companies.

Chief among the demands is the establishment of a National Judicial Commission or Expert Committee to address systemic regulatory failures. This body, proposed to be chaired by a retired Supreme Court judge, would include experts in pharmacology and toxicology to prevent repeat incidents of fatal contamination.

The plea also urges the transfer of all related FIRs and investigations across states to the CBI, under the supervision of a former Supreme Court judge. Current fragmented state-level inquiries have, according to the PIL, resulted in inadequate accountability.

The toxic cases involve the consumption of Coldrif Cough Syrup, produced by M/s Sresan Pharma Pvt. Ltd. As a precautionary step, the PIL demands the recall and suspension of all Coldrif products until they clear independent safety verification. Furthermore, it calls for a nationwide evaluation of syrup-based medicines for toxic compounds.

Lastly, the petition advocates for the suspension of manufacturing licenses and criminal prosecution for companies involved in creating and distributing hazardous medicines. The Department of Health is urged to publish these findings to ensure transparency and safeguard public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

