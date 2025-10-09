Left Menu

CJI Labels Shoe-Throwing Incident as 'Forgotten Chapter'

The Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, and his colleagues express shock over an attempted shoe attack by a lawyer, deeming it an affront to the court. The incident, linked to a previous court verdict, is now put behind with the offender being pardoned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:18 IST
CJI BR Gavai (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In an unexpected turn of events, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran revealed their astonishment over a shoe-hurling attempt by a 71-year-old lawyer. The incident, however, has been relegated to a 'forgotten chapter' for the Court, CJI Gavai stated, as he presided over an unrelated case attended by Senior Advocate Gopal Sankarnarayan.

The shocking incident drew condemnation from Justice Ujjwal Bhuyan, who highlighted its gravity, stressing that such actions are no laughing matter but rather an affront to the judiciary. Supporting this view, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta described the act as unforgivable, yet praised the CJI's decision to pardon the offender.

This dramatic episode occurred Monday when the lawyer entered Court No. 1, attempting to throw a shoe at the CJI-led bench, allegedly motivated by discontent over a previous remark by CJI Gavai on the restoration of a historical monument. The Court, asserting the matter fell under the purview of the Archaeological Survey of India, declined to pursue the case further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

