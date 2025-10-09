Avaada Group's Mega Investment to Revolutionize Gujarat's Green Energy

Avaada Group has marked a significant move in India's green energy landscape with its recent Rs 36,000 crore investment initiative in Gujarat. Announced on Thursday, the conglomerate has secured a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state's government, outlining ambitious solar, wind, and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects set to commence between 2027 and 2030.

Signed at the prestigious Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2025, the MoU underscores Avaada Group's dedication to accelerating India's clean energy strides. The projects, strategically spread across the Kutch, Banaskantha, and Surendranagar districts, will include 5 GW of solar power, 1 GW of wind energy, and 5 GWh of battery storage capacity, fostering Gujarat's aspiration to emerge as a pivotal hub for sustainable power.

This initiative is projected to create substantial employment opportunities, with more than 1,000 direct and 2,000 indirect green jobs, along with nearly 5,000 positions during the construction phase. "Our solar power journey commenced with India's first major ground-mounted solar plant in Gujarat. Now, we are honored to partner with the government in its sustainable growth vision," stated Vineet Mittal, Chairman of Avaada Group.

