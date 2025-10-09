KPI Green Energy to Develop 100 MW Solar Power Project

KPI Green Energy announced on Thursday that it has received a contract to develop a 100 MW solar power project in its captive power segment.

According to a regulatory filing, the order comes through multiple industrial investors under the Distributed Renewable Energy Bilateral Purchase (DREBP) Policy and is set for development by KPI's subsidiary, Sun Drops Energia.

The timeline for the project's completion extends across several tranches, expected to finalize in the 2026-27 period.