Left Menu

KPI Green Energy to Develop 100 MW Solar Power Project

KPI Green Energy has secured a contract to develop a 100 MW solar power project within its captive power producer segment. The subsidiary, Sun Drops Energia, will execute the project under the Distributed Renewable Energy Bilateral Purchase (DREBP) Policy, slated for completion by 2026-27 in multiple stages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:56 IST
KPI Green Energy to Develop 100 MW Solar Power Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

KPI Green Energy announced on Thursday that it has received a contract to develop a 100 MW solar power project in its captive power segment.

According to a regulatory filing, the order comes through multiple industrial investors under the Distributed Renewable Energy Bilateral Purchase (DREBP) Policy and is set for development by KPI's subsidiary, Sun Drops Energia.

The timeline for the project's completion extends across several tranches, expected to finalize in the 2026-27 period.

TRENDING

1
High Court Denies Bail in Tragic Dowry Death Case

High Court Denies Bail in Tragic Dowry Death Case

 India
2
Telefonica Chile: Potential Acquisition on the Horizon

Telefonica Chile: Potential Acquisition on the Horizon

 Global
3
Shah's Stern Directive: Heightened Vigil in J&K Amid Snowfall Threat

Shah's Stern Directive: Heightened Vigil in J&K Amid Snowfall Threat

 India
4
Quick Thinking Leads to Arrest in Delhi Metro Theft

Quick Thinking Leads to Arrest in Delhi Metro Theft

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025