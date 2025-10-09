KPI Green Energy to Develop 100 MW Solar Power Project
KPI Green Energy has secured a contract to develop a 100 MW solar power project within its captive power producer segment. The subsidiary, Sun Drops Energia, will execute the project under the Distributed Renewable Energy Bilateral Purchase (DREBP) Policy, slated for completion by 2026-27 in multiple stages.
KPI Green Energy announced on Thursday that it has received a contract to develop a 100 MW solar power project in its captive power segment.
According to a regulatory filing, the order comes through multiple industrial investors under the Distributed Renewable Energy Bilateral Purchase (DREBP) Policy and is set for development by KPI's subsidiary, Sun Drops Energia.
The timeline for the project's completion extends across several tranches, expected to finalize in the 2026-27 period.
