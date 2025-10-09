PIGL Wins Major RDSS Contract from AVVNL Again
Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd has been awarded a Rs 68.22 crore contract by Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme. The order covers the supply, erection, and commissioning of distribution infrastructure in Rajasthan's Dungarpur Circle. This repeats a prior success in August 2025.
Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd (PIGL) announced on Thursday securing a significant order worth Rs 68.22 crore from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (AVVNL) under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme.
The project encompasses the supply, erection, installation, testing, and commissioning of materials for upgrading distribution infrastructure. Specifically, it involves the segregation of 11 KV mixed feeders at the Dungarpur Circle in Rajasthan, conducted on a turnkey basis.
This follows PIGL's earlier success in August 2025, when it received a Rs 70.55 crore contract from AVVNL under the same scheme, underlining PIGL's robust execution capabilities and reliability in managing large-scale projects.
