Supreme Court to Hear Plea for Waqf Properties Registration Extension

The Supreme Court decided on Thursday to list an application that seeks an extension for the mandatory registration of Waqf properties, including Waqf-by-users, on the UMEED portal. Under the UMEED portal's mandate, details of all registered Waqf properties in India must be uploaded within six months.

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, leading the bench, acknowledged the plea after advocate Nizam Pasha represented AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. Pasha argued for more time to register Waqf properties, stating, 'Five months passed during the judgment, leaving just one month for registration.'

The court earlier refused to stay certain provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, while suspending others pending petitions challenging the law's Constitutional validity. It noted the terminated clause requiring practitioners of Islam for five years to create a Waqf and dismissed fears that Waqf lands would be unlawfully taken by the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)