Spy Allegations Rock EU: Hungary Under Investigation

The European Commission has launched a formal investigation into allegations against Hungary concerning espionage activities targeting European institutions. The announcement was confirmed by a Commission spokesperson on Friday.

This move highlights the serious concerns surrounding internal security and data protection within the European Union's governing bodies. The Commission seeks to determine the validity of these spying allegations and the potential ramifications.

The investigation underscores tensions over privacy and security within the EU, setting the stage for possible diplomatic friction between member states and a reevaluation of internal surveillance measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)