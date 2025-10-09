Left Menu

Muted Wall Street Open After Powell Speech and Fed Meeting Minutes

Wall Street opened quietly after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech lacked new policy signals. Investors focused on interest rate trends amid inflation concerns. Earnings reports from PepsiCo and Delta Airlines provided market insights against government data shortfalls due to a shutdown. Spot gold also hit a new high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:39 IST
Muted Wall Street Open After Powell Speech and Fed Meeting Minutes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's main indexes prepared for a subdued opening after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell refrained from delivering fresh policy directions, prompting investors to base their strategies on existing data. Despite expectations of rate cuts to support the labor market, the Fed's residual inflation concerns lingered from September's meeting minutes, released Wednesday.

Investors will closely monitor comments from other Federal Reserve officials, including Board Governor Michael Barr and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly. Any hawkish statements could affect equities, which have remained strong, buoyed by anticipated lower interest rates despite a typically sluggish period for stocks.

Ahead of the opening bell, Dow E-minis were slightly down, S&P 500 E-minis rose a bit, and Nasdaq E-minis dipped. Meanwhile, PepsiCo and Delta Airlines' stronger-than-expected earnings reports are being scrutinized for insights amid a government data publication hiatus due to the ongoing shutdown. Moreover, with gold prices breaching $4,000 an ounce and a potential Gaza peace deal, market dynamics continue to evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam BJP Shapes 2026 Election Strategy in Key Meeting

Assam BJP Shapes 2026 Election Strategy in Key Meeting

 India
2
India's Bold Step in Biodiversity: The National Red List Assessment Initiative

India's Bold Step in Biodiversity: The National Red List Assessment Initiati...

 India
3
Royal Rally: King Charles and Prince William Lead Climate Charge

Royal Rally: King Charles and Prince William Lead Climate Charge

 United Kingdom
4
In Memory of Justice: Robert Badinter's Legacy at the Pantheon

In Memory of Justice: Robert Badinter's Legacy at the Pantheon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025