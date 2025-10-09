Left Menu

War's Impact: A Financial Market Odyssey

This article examines how global financial markets responded to the conflict between Israel and Hamas over two years. Israeli and global defense stocks surged, influencing Israel's credit ratings and economic growth. The conflict also affected oil, gas, and gold prices, showcasing market volatility.

War's Impact: A Financial Market Odyssey
Financial markets have shown a volatile reaction to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas over the past two years. Key indicators include a significant rise in Israeli and global defense stocks, marking a 120% increase since the October 2023 incidents, and an 80% surge in MSCI's Israel stocks index.

Despite Israel facing its first-ever credit rating cuts in 2024 due to the war's economic toll, fears of falling to 'junk' status have largely subsided. The nation's $580 billion economy has been impacted, but growth is expected to recover, potentially fueling a 'peace dividend' in the future.

The conflict has also led to notable price movements in commodities, with oil and gas experiencing brief spikes, and gold climbing 120% to exceed $4,000 a troy ounce, illustrating the ongoing market shifts influenced by geopolitical tensions.

