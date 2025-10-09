Left Menu

Amit Shah Inaugurates Development Projects, Targets Corruption in Delhi Government

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated projects worth Rs 1816 crore in New Delhi and criticized past governance for corruption and inefficiency. He highlighted PM Modi's achievements and pledged to clean the Yamuna River by 2029. Shah affirmed commitment to integrity and rapid reform in essential services.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects valued at approximately Rs 1816 crore by the Delhi Government in New Delhi on Thursday. The event drew in prominent figures including Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Shah extended Diwali and Chhath Puja greetings as part of the proceedings.

In his address, Shah lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 24 years of uninterrupted service as a chief minister and prime minister. He described Modi as a pioneering figure in Indian public service, emphasizing various initiatives Modi has introduced to honor the vision of freedom fighters and foster grassroots governance.

Shah spotlighted Prime Minister Modi's strategic plans to fortify the nation, drive economic growth, and solidify India's global leadership by the centenary of its independence. On the occasion of Modi's birthday, the Seva Pakhwada initiative saw the inauguration of 17 projects worth over Rs 1700 crore in Delhi. As this initiative nears conclusion, Shah unveiled 11 projects costing Rs 1800 crore and laid foundation stones for eight more, stressing that 80 percent focus on cleaning the Yamuna River.

Shah criticized previous governance for unmet promises regarding the Yamuna, stating plans for its cleansing up to Prayagraj within seven months are underway with support from the central government. He condemned the inadequate conditions of Mohalla Clinics and cited multiple scams during the prior government's tenure, ranging from healthcare to infrastructure. He highlighted Prime Minister Modi's clean governance record over 11 years in stark contrast to past mismanagement, underscoring a commitment to public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

