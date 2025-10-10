Left Menu

Oil Giants' Slim Stake in Renewables Raises Climate Concerns

A recent study highlights that major oil and gas producers account for only 1.5% of global renewable projects. Researchers from the Autonomous University of Barcelona found that despite the growth in renewable energy investment, fossil fuel companies' involvement remains minimal, sparking concerns about their role in combating climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:07 IST
Oil Giants' Slim Stake in Renewables Raises Climate Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking revelation, a study from the Autonomous University of Barcelona has unveiled that the world's top oil and gas producers contribute to less than 1.5% of renewable energy projects globally. This is despite their overwhelming dominance in hydrocarbon output.

The study, published in Nature Sustainability, scrutinized 250 leading companies responsible for 88% of global hydrocarbon production. Among these, only a fifth have operational renewable energy projects, which constitute a mere 0.1% of their primary energy activities.

Lead researcher Marcel Llavero-Pasquina criticized the fossil fuel industry's role, urging governments and institutions to rethink their reliance on these companies for energy transition. The findings call into question the sincerity of oil giants in addressing the climate crisis.

TRENDING

1
Rising Heart Health Awareness Drives Surge in Cardiac Screenings Across Delhi-NCR

Rising Heart Health Awareness Drives Surge in Cardiac Screenings Across Delh...

 India
2
Golden Opportunity: Jefferies' Bullish Outlook Amid Market Corrections

Golden Opportunity: Jefferies' Bullish Outlook Amid Market Corrections

 India
3
Global Echoes: Hindi's Growing Influence Celebrated at the UN

Global Echoes: Hindi's Growing Influence Celebrated at the UN

 United States
4
Kolkata Corruption Probe: ED Raids Properties Linked to West Bengal Minister

Kolkata Corruption Probe: ED Raids Properties Linked to West Bengal Minister

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025