Truhome Finance Secures Rs 417 Crore to Drive Expansion

Truhome Finance, previously known as Shriram Housing Finance, announced on Friday a significant capital infusion of Rs 417 crore from majority shareholder Warburg Pincus, a US-based private equity firm.

This investment comes as Truhome Finance surpassed the milestone of Rs 20,000 crore in assets under management (AUM) as of September 2025. The fresh capital strengthens the company's balance sheet and underpins its upcoming expansion phase, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Truhome Finance's Managing Director and CEO, Ravi Subramanian, stated that the capital will aid in advancing their business and support growth plans for the next year. He described reaching Rs 20,000 crore AUM as a testament to the firm's robust fundamentals and the dedication of its workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)