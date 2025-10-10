Kyiv in Darkness: Russia's Strikes Lead to Major Energy Crisis
Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities left large parts of Kyiv without power and water, affecting thousands of residents and halting metro services. President Zelenskiy urges global allies for support as Ukraine grapples with repair challenges and escalating winter threats.
In a devastating blow to Ukraine's energy infrastructure, large areas of Kyiv were shrouded in darkness early Friday morning following a new wave of Russian drone and missile assaults. Critical energy facilities were hit, severing electricity and water supplies, and interrupting a crucial metro link crossing the Dnipro river.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attacks, highlighting the growing strain on Ukraine's resources as winter looms. He appealed to international allies for substantial support, stressing the urgent need for air defense systems and effective sanctions enforcement to combat the ongoing onslaught.
As residents faced disrupted daily routines, officials reported substantial damage, particularly across Kyiv, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions. Ukrainian forces managed to intercept a portion of the Russian barrage, but the frequency and scale of the attacks present mounting challenges ahead of the heating season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
