Left Menu

Kyiv in Darkness: Russia's Strikes Lead to Major Energy Crisis

Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities left large parts of Kyiv without power and water, affecting thousands of residents and halting metro services. President Zelenskiy urges global allies for support as Ukraine grapples with repair challenges and escalating winter threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 15:54 IST
Kyiv in Darkness: Russia's Strikes Lead to Major Energy Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating blow to Ukraine's energy infrastructure, large areas of Kyiv were shrouded in darkness early Friday morning following a new wave of Russian drone and missile assaults. Critical energy facilities were hit, severing electricity and water supplies, and interrupting a crucial metro link crossing the Dnipro river.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attacks, highlighting the growing strain on Ukraine's resources as winter looms. He appealed to international allies for substantial support, stressing the urgent need for air defense systems and effective sanctions enforcement to combat the ongoing onslaught.

As residents faced disrupted daily routines, officials reported substantial damage, particularly across Kyiv, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions. Ukrainian forces managed to intercept a portion of the Russian barrage, but the frequency and scale of the attacks present mounting challenges ahead of the heating season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan Steps Forward: Diplomats to India

Afghan Steps Forward: Diplomats to India

 India
2
Political Clash in West Bengal: Allegations of Corruption and Intimidation

Political Clash in West Bengal: Allegations of Corruption and Intimidation

 India
3
Strategic Shifts: Key Political Figures Switch Allegiances Ahead of Bihar Elections

Strategic Shifts: Key Political Figures Switch Allegiances Ahead of Bihar El...

 India
4
Israeli Military Advises Gaza Residents on Safety Protocols

Israeli Military Advises Gaza Residents on Safety Protocols

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025