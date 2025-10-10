AIPEF Calls on Uttar Pradesh to Halt Power Privatization Amid Protests

The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to reverse the decision to privatise two public sector distribution companies, citing the Draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025 as a basis for the reversal.

AIPEF argues that the recent government bill, issued by the Ministry of Power, contradicts the policy of total sector privatisation. As a direct response, electricity workers across the country have launched widespread protests against the bill.

The draft bill allows private companies to operate within the existing public sector framework, stirring concerns about monopolistic practices. With electricity workers rallying for a rethink, AIPEF plans to formally address both the Union Power Ministry and the Uttar Pradesh government.

