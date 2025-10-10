Blackout in Kyiv: Russian Strikes Shut Down Energy and Transport Systems

Large swathes of Kyiv were plunged into darkness early Friday morning as Russian drones and missiles targeted Ukrainian energy facilities, paralyzing power and water utilities, and halting metro services. The assault, one of the most severe in recent times, interrupted electricity in nine regions, leaving over a million households temporarily without power nationwide.

In southeastern Ukraine, a tragic strike claimed the life of a seven-year-old boy in his home, injuring 20 others. In Kyiv, a central apartment block was damaged, and citizens, rendered immobile by transport disruptions, scrambled for vital water supplies. Amidst this turbulence, Ukraine's Prime Minister deemed the strike one of the largest energy-targeted attacks to date.

Ukrainians brace for a challenging winter as attacks intensify on civilian and energy infrastructure, urging President Zelenskiy to call for international support for air defense systems. In consultations with G7 and energy leaders, efforts to bolster defenses and expedite repairs are underway. Meanwhile, Russian threats loom as the clash over energy resources continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)