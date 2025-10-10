Left Menu

Blackout in Kyiv: Russian Strikes Shut Down Energy and Transport Systems

Kyiv faced a widespread blackout after Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities, affecting power, water, and metro services. Over a million households lost electricity. As winter approaches, Ukrainian authorities are overwhelmed with repairs. President Zelenskiy appeals for international aid in air defenses and sanctions enforcement to counter future strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:49 IST
Blackout in Kyiv: Russian Strikes Shut Down Energy and Transport Systems
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Large swathes of Kyiv were plunged into darkness early Friday morning as Russian drones and missiles targeted Ukrainian energy facilities, paralyzing power and water utilities, and halting metro services. The assault, one of the most severe in recent times, interrupted electricity in nine regions, leaving over a million households temporarily without power nationwide.

In southeastern Ukraine, a tragic strike claimed the life of a seven-year-old boy in his home, injuring 20 others. In Kyiv, a central apartment block was damaged, and citizens, rendered immobile by transport disruptions, scrambled for vital water supplies. Amidst this turbulence, Ukraine's Prime Minister deemed the strike one of the largest energy-targeted attacks to date.

Ukrainians brace for a challenging winter as attacks intensify on civilian and energy infrastructure, urging President Zelenskiy to call for international support for air defense systems. In consultations with G7 and energy leaders, efforts to bolster defenses and expedite repairs are underway. Meanwhile, Russian threats loom as the clash over energy resources continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Data Center Project: OpenAI and Sur Energy Collaborate for Argentina's Tech Future

Historic Data Center Project: OpenAI and Sur Energy Collaborate for Argentin...

 Global
2
Trade War Turmoil: European Shares Plummet as Trump's Threats Rattle Markets

Trade War Turmoil: European Shares Plummet as Trump's Threats Rattle Markets

 Global
3
Clashes Erupt in Lahore: TLP Protest Escalates Amidst Heavy Police Presence

Clashes Erupt in Lahore: TLP Protest Escalates Amidst Heavy Police Presence

 Pakistan
4
Insurgency Escalation: Nigerian Military Faces Rising Threats in Borno

Insurgency Escalation: Nigerian Military Faces Rising Threats in Borno

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025