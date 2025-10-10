Left Menu

Mumbai ED Busts Major Drug and Cyber Fraud Networks in Twin Operations

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches across Mumbai, uncovering a drug trafficking network. In a related operation, four suspects were arrested for laundering over Rs 100 crore using cyber fraud methods. These operations involved tracing proceeds through sophisticated networks, including cryptocurrency conversion to bypass regulatory checks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 21:54 IST
Mumbai ED Busts Major Drug and Cyber Fraud Networks in Twin Operations
Official logo of ED (Photo/X@dir_ed). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai has executed search operations at nine sites across the city under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002. This action is part of an investigation into a drug trafficking network allegedly managed by Faisal Javed Shaikh and Alfiya Faisal Shaikh.

ED's official post on X highlighted the seizure of incriminating documents, property details, digital gadgets, Rs. 42 lakh in cash, and three luxury vehicles, including two BMWs. Additionally, a bank locker and multiple bank accounts were frozen. Meanwhile, four suspects were arrested in connection with money laundering linked to cybercrime activities worth over Rs 100 crore, the agency illuminated.

Individuals apprehended include Makbul Abdul Rehman Doctor, Kaashif Makbul Doctor, Mahesh Mafatlal Desai, and Om Rajendra Pandya. Arrested under Section 19 of PMLA 2002, they were presented before Ahmedabad's Special PMLA Court, which ordered a five-day ED custody to deepen the investigation. The operation unveiled cyber fraud schemes like issuing false legal notices and forex trading scams. Meanwhile, funds were funneled through a complex network involving fake bank accounts and cryptocurrency conversion to escape regulatory capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senior Officer's Custody Sparks Legal Drama in Kashmir

Senior Officer's Custody Sparks Legal Drama in Kashmir

 India
2
Deadly Terror Assault on Pakistani Police Training Centre

Deadly Terror Assault on Pakistani Police Training Centre

 Pakistan
3
Suspension Sparks Political Outcry: Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook Controversy

Suspension Sparks Political Outcry: Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook Controversy

 India
4
White House Initiates Widespread Federal Worker Layoffs Amid Shutdown

White House Initiates Widespread Federal Worker Layoffs Amid Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025