Mumbai ED Busts Major Drug and Cyber Fraud Networks in Twin Operations

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai has executed search operations at nine sites across the city under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002. This action is part of an investigation into a drug trafficking network allegedly managed by Faisal Javed Shaikh and Alfiya Faisal Shaikh.

ED's official post on X highlighted the seizure of incriminating documents, property details, digital gadgets, Rs. 42 lakh in cash, and three luxury vehicles, including two BMWs. Additionally, a bank locker and multiple bank accounts were frozen. Meanwhile, four suspects were arrested in connection with money laundering linked to cybercrime activities worth over Rs 100 crore, the agency illuminated.

Individuals apprehended include Makbul Abdul Rehman Doctor, Kaashif Makbul Doctor, Mahesh Mafatlal Desai, and Om Rajendra Pandya. Arrested under Section 19 of PMLA 2002, they were presented before Ahmedabad's Special PMLA Court, which ordered a five-day ED custody to deepen the investigation. The operation unveiled cyber fraud schemes like issuing false legal notices and forex trading scams. Meanwhile, funds were funneled through a complex network involving fake bank accounts and cryptocurrency conversion to escape regulatory capture.

