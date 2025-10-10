TVK Seeks Justice: Truth Behind Karur Stampede Awaits Supreme Court Verdict

Aadhav Arjuna, General Secretary of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, declared on Friday that clarity regarding the Karur stampede is anticipated to emerge following the forthcoming Supreme Court verdict. Amidst a period of mourning, Arjuna dismissed what he termed as 'false and baseless' allegations aiming to destabilize the party and emphasized the party's commitment to pursue legal recourse after the conclusion of the 16-day mourning rituals.

Addressing media personnel, Arjuna expressed regret for not engaging with the press recently and highlighted the party's reliance on the judiciary for justice. He reiterated the party's resolve to reveal the full truth post-mourning and countered the accusations against party president Vijay and the TVK, meant to disrupt their operations during this challenging period.

The Supreme Court is in deliberation on pleas concerning the tragic Karur stampede at a rally led by actor and party chief Vijay. Justice J.K. Maheshwari and Justice N.V. Anjaria instructed the Tamil Nadu government to respond to calls for a central agency to investigate. Meanwhile, TVK's own plea, spearheaded by Arjuna, contested the Madras High Court's directive for a Special Investigation Team probe, criticizing its implications and the negative remarks against the TVK leadership.