Ukrainian Resilience Amid Russian Energy Attacks

Ukraine faced widespread power outages due to Russian drone and missile attacks targeting energy facilities. The strikes disrupted the daily life of citizens across the country, including Kyiv, and resulted in casualties. The Ukrainian government calls for enhanced air defences from allies to protect its energy infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 04:38 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 04:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Emergency crews worked relentlessly to restore power across Ukraine after Russian drone and missile strikes targeted energy facilities, leaving Kyiv and other regions in darkness. The attacks, as winter approaches, interrupted electricity in nine regions, affecting over a million households and businesses.

Tragically, a seven-year-old died in southeastern Ukraine after his home was hit, and at least 20 others were injured. Throughout Friday, officials reported additional Russian assaults across the country, including the Chernihiv region, where a local utility vehicle was destroyed, resulting in one fatality.

As Ukraine braces for a challenging winter, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the need for air defence support from allies to protect the country's energy infrastructure. Despite the assaults, local energy providers managed to restore power to affected areas, showcasing the resilience of the nation's infrastructure amidst adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

