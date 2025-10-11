Ukrainian Resilience Amid Russian Energy Attacks

Emergency crews worked relentlessly to restore power across Ukraine after Russian drone and missile strikes targeted energy facilities, leaving Kyiv and other regions in darkness. The attacks, as winter approaches, interrupted electricity in nine regions, affecting over a million households and businesses.

Tragically, a seven-year-old died in southeastern Ukraine after his home was hit, and at least 20 others were injured. Throughout Friday, officials reported additional Russian assaults across the country, including the Chernihiv region, where a local utility vehicle was destroyed, resulting in one fatality.

As Ukraine braces for a challenging winter, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the need for air defence support from allies to protect the country's energy infrastructure. Despite the assaults, local energy providers managed to restore power to affected areas, showcasing the resilience of the nation's infrastructure amidst adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)