Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Heartfelt Karwa Chauth Celebration with Family

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan marked Karwa Chauth with his wife, Sadhna Singh, highlighting the significant role of women in Indian culture. During the celebration, Chouhan expressed appreciation for the sacrifice and tolerance shown by women who fast for their husbands' well-being.

This year's celebration was notably special for Chouhan as his two daughters-in-law joined the tradition, observing the fast for the first time. Speaking to reporters, Chouhan acknowledged this addition to the family tradition. "It is overwhelming," he said, describing the participation of his daughters-in-law as both historic and joyous.

Sadhna Singh also shared her happiness in marking the occasion with her daughters-in-law, expressing her blessings for them. The festival, observed by Hindu women as they fast and pray for their husbands' health, involves specific rituals and concludes with offerings to the moon.