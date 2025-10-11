Tragedy in Saranda: CRPF Suffers Loss Amid Ongoing Anti-Naxal Operations

A CRPF head constable tragically lost his life while two others sustained injuries after improvised explosive devices (IED) detonated in Jharkhand's Saranda forest area, according to police reports released on Saturday. The deceased, Head Constable Mahendra Laskar, was from Assam.

The incident occurred at Saranda under the jurisdiction of Jaraikela police station in Chaibasa. Members of the CRPF's 60th Battalion, including an inspector, an assistant sub-inspector, and a head constable, were harmed in the twin IED explosions. They were swiftly transported to Rourkela for medical care. The Jharkhand Police confirmed that ongoing anti-Naxal operations are in effect.

In a related development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the regional unrest, urging youth to abandon Naxalism and assuring substantial developmental incentives for violence-free communities. Shah emphasized that the BJP government is committed to ending the Naxal issue and stressed that regions like Bastar will enjoy peace and prosperity post-March 31, 2026, the date set to eliminate Naxalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)