Left Menu

Kerala High Court Takes Charge: Sabarimala Gold Theft Under Scrutiny

Following the Kerala High Court's directive for an investigative probe into the Sabarimala gold theft, the state government affirms its faith in the judiciary amidst BJP's calls for ministerial dismissals. The court has mandated a confidential investigation with results due within six weeks, sparking political backlash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 11:28 IST
Kerala High Court Takes Charge: Sabarimala Gold Theft Under Scrutiny
Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has ordered the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged Sabarimala gold theft, sparking a political storm. Devaswom Board Minister VN Vasavan stated that a vigilance inquiry has already highlighted lapses at the official level, underlining the administration's faith in judicial proceedings.

The court's directive mandates an expedited investigation with a report deadline of six weeks. The proceedings are to remain confidential, with information to be shared solely with the court in a sealed cover, ensuring no leaks occur.

BJP leader V Muraleedharan criticized the Kerala government, accusing it of betraying devotees, and demanded the dismissal of the Devaswom Minister and dissolution of the Travancore Devaswom Board. Muraleedharan claims this scandal further exposes deficiencies within the state administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar BJP MLA Mishri Lal Yadav Resigns Amid Dalit Representation Concerns

Bihar BJP MLA Mishri Lal Yadav Resigns Amid Dalit Representation Concerns

 India
2
India's Agricultural Breakthrough: Modi Launches Transformative Schemes

India's Agricultural Breakthrough: Modi Launches Transformative Schemes

 India
3
Real Estate Stumbles: Challenges and Optimism in Indian Private Equity

Real Estate Stumbles: Challenges and Optimism in Indian Private Equity

 India
4
IPS officer's suicide: Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya shunted out, says official order.

IPS officer's suicide: Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya shunted out, says offici...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025