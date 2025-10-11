Kerala High Court Takes Charge: Sabarimala Gold Theft Under Scrutiny
Following the Kerala High Court's directive for an investigative probe into the Sabarimala gold theft, the state government affirms its faith in the judiciary amidst BJP's calls for ministerial dismissals. The court has mandated a confidential investigation with results due within six weeks, sparking political backlash.
The Kerala High Court has ordered the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged Sabarimala gold theft, sparking a political storm. Devaswom Board Minister VN Vasavan stated that a vigilance inquiry has already highlighted lapses at the official level, underlining the administration's faith in judicial proceedings.
The court's directive mandates an expedited investigation with a report deadline of six weeks. The proceedings are to remain confidential, with information to be shared solely with the court in a sealed cover, ensuring no leaks occur.
BJP leader V Muraleedharan criticized the Kerala government, accusing it of betraying devotees, and demanded the dismissal of the Devaswom Minister and dissolution of the Travancore Devaswom Board. Muraleedharan claims this scandal further exposes deficiencies within the state administration.
