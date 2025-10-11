Left Menu

Odisha Sets Ambitious Paddy Procurement Target for 2025-26

The Odisha government has aimed to procure 93 lakh metric tonnes of paddy during the 2025-26 Kharif Marketing Season, translating to around 63 lakh metric tonnes of rice. Starting on October 1, the policy prioritizes small and marginal farmers, with adjustments possible based on the policy's implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-10-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 12:10 IST
The Odisha government has announced an ambitious target to procure 93 lakh metric tonnes of paddy over the forthcoming 2025-26 Kharif Marketing Season. Officials indicated this would result in approximately 63 lakh metric tonnes of rice.

This initiative, part of the state's Food and Paddy Procurement Policy, was sanctioned during a cabinet meeting. The procurement process began on October 1 and will last until September 30, 2026, focusing initially on Kharif season paddy, then Rabi.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja highlighted the priority given to small and marginal farmers, ensuring they can sell their produce to the government at the central government's minimum support price. Adjustments to the target may occur as needed, overseen by a cabinet sub-committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

