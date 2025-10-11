Microfinance Sector: Backbone of India's Financial Inclusion
The microfinance sector, driven largely by NBFCs and NBFC-MFIs, accounts for a substantial portion of India's financial inclusion. As reported by Sa-Dhan and NABARD, the sector faces challenges from credit over-leveraging but has been instrumental in providing collateral-free loans, supporting sustainable livelihoods.
- Country:
- India
Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and microfinance-focused NBFCs now account for 86% of the microfinance client base in India, as highlighted in a recent report. The study, co-authored by Sa-Dhan and NABARD, indicates an active client base of 8.28 crore with loans amounting to Rs 3,81,225 crore by the end of fiscal 2024-25.
While traditional banks and small finance banks also distribute microloans, the top regions benefiting from this significant micro-lending business include Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Karnataka. NABARD chairman K V Shaji emphasizes the critical role of microfinance institutions (MFIs) in driving India's socio-economic development, enabling millions to access essential credit without collateral.
However, challenges remain. Sa-Dhan CEO Jiji Mammen points to the issue of over-leveraged credit that stresses the sector. In response, industry leaders and self-regulatory organizations have introduced strict lending controls to stabilize growth, with an optimistic outlook for improvements in the current fiscal year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- microfinance
- NBFC
- NABARD
- financial inclusion
- India
- credit
- loans
- Sa-Dhan
- lending
- client base
ALSO READ
India's Mariculture: A Rising Tide to Meet Seafood Demand
Jadeja and Yadav's Spin Dominance Puts India in Control Against West Indies
Robotic Precision: Da Vinci Technology Revolutionizes Endometrial Cancer Surgery in India
Gill's Century and Jadeja's Spin Put India in Command
India Dominate with Bat and Ball in Second Test against West Indies