Gabes at the Crossroads: Environmental Crisis Spurs Protests
Protesters in Gabes demand the closure of the phosphate complex due to severe pollution and health issues. President Saied blames outdated policies and calls for urgent solutions. While the government plans to boost phosphate production, local residents feel the impact of environmental destruction and respiratory illnesses.
In a dramatic show of public unrest, residents of Gabes entered the Tunisian Chemical Group's phosphate complex, demanding its closure to curb pollution-related health issues. The move puts pressure on President Kais Saied's administration, already grappling with economic challenges, to prioritize public health over industrial gains.
Eyewitnesses reported military presence amid the protests but no violent clashes. Protesters voiced distress over Gabes becoming a "city of death," with pollution-induced cancer cases and bone fragility high among residents. Environmental degradation, attributed to outdated policies, has led President Saied to call for immediate remedial actions.
Despite government plans to enhance phosphate production to meet global demand, the ongoing crisis has resonated with local communities. Marine life suffers profoundly, affecting fishermen's livelihoods. Recent incidents involving toxic emissions causing distress among schoolchildren have intensified calls for shutting down the pollutive facility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi's Firecracker Dilemma: Balancing Tradition and Pollution
Heavenly Reflections: The Satellite Project Stirring Light Pollution Concerns Among Astronomers
Bhupender Yadav Reviews National Progress on Pollution Control, Waste Management
Bhupender Yadav Reviews State Progress on Pollution Control and Circular Economy
Minister Leads Charge to Combat Delhi-NCR Air Pollution