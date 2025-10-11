Gabes at the Crossroads: Environmental Crisis Spurs Protests

In a dramatic show of public unrest, residents of Gabes entered the Tunisian Chemical Group's phosphate complex, demanding its closure to curb pollution-related health issues. The move puts pressure on President Kais Saied's administration, already grappling with economic challenges, to prioritize public health over industrial gains.

Eyewitnesses reported military presence amid the protests but no violent clashes. Protesters voiced distress over Gabes becoming a "city of death," with pollution-induced cancer cases and bone fragility high among residents. Environmental degradation, attributed to outdated policies, has led President Saied to call for immediate remedial actions.

Despite government plans to enhance phosphate production to meet global demand, the ongoing crisis has resonated with local communities. Marine life suffers profoundly, affecting fishermen's livelihoods. Recent incidents involving toxic emissions causing distress among schoolchildren have intensified calls for shutting down the pollutive facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)