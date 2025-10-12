Left Menu

Tunisian Protests Erupt Over Phosphate Pollution Crisis

In Gabes, Tunisia, protests erupted against the Tunisian Chemical Group's phosphate complex, demanding its closure to curb environmental pollution. The demonstrations underscore the challenge for President Kais Saied's government to balance public health concerns with the economic imperative of phosphate production, amidst widespread illness and ecosystem damage.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Protests in Gabes, Tunisia, flared into violence as residents demanded the shutdown of the Tunisian Chemical Group's phosphate plant due to severe environmental pollution and health issues. Police responded with tear gas, and the situation underscores President Kais Saied's struggle to address public health while maintaining phosphate production, a vital economic resource.

Witnesses reported that demonstrators stormed the plant's headquarters and set fire to a branch office, leading to emergency services' intervention. The protests, fueled by respiratory illnesses from toxic fumes, highlight a long-standing issue of industrial pollution in Gabes, with delayed government promises and declining local marine life exacerbating tensions.

Amidst growing public pressure, Saied convened with environmental and energy ministers to address the crisis, even as the government seeks to boost phosphate output to meet rising global demand. Despite past commitments to modernize the facility, local residents continue to face health risks, while protest actions demand immediate closure.

