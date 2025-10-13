Jammu Elevates Adventure Tourism with Successful Paragliding Course

The Directorate of Tourism in Jammu has successfully completed a six-day refresher course on paragliding, aiming to boost the region's adventure tourism profile. Held from October 8 to 13, 2025, the course was organized in collaboration with the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS), Manali.

Aijaz Qaiser, Joint Director of Tourism in Jammu, highlighted the significance of this inaugural course, emphasizing enhanced safety and professionalism in the industry. Expert instructors from ABVIMAS led sessions on crucial topics such as safety protocols, flight techniques, and equipment maintenance.

Overseen by senior tourism officials, the program included theoretical and practical training, fostering greater adherence to safety standards. The effort underscores the department's commitment to establishing Jammu as a premier destination for adventure and eco-tourism, benefiting sports enthusiasts and the local economy.

