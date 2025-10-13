Controversy in Court Over Sanyasi Rights for Chaitanyanand Saraswati

The Delhi Police on Monday denied the sanyasi status of Chaitanyanand Saraswati in response to his plea to wear Sanyasi robes and keep religious books while in custody. This case, tied to a molestation charge, is being heard at the Patiala House Court, with judicial custody ongoing.

During the hearing, Judicial Magistrate Animesh Kumar listened to Public Prosecutor arguments rejecting the Sanyasi claim due to potential jail disturbances. In defense, advocate Manish Gandhi argued against the stance, highlighting Saraswati's Diksha and previous identity as Parthasarathi.

The court questioned police replies lacking jail manual references and maintained interim orders on Saraswati's food and medical needs. An application for additional privileges, like special food and garb, has been filed, with further court dates and decisions pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)