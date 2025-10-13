Tragic Drowning Incident in Nepal's Rautahat District

In a tragic incident in Nepal's Rautahat district, three teenage girls lost their lives after drowning in a water-filled ditch on Monday morning, police reports indicated.

The victims, identified as Astha Kumari Baitha, 13, Raghani Kumari Yadav, 15, and Mausami Kumari Baitha, 15, were attempting to cross the flooded area while heading towards Gaur municipality-9 to collect grass.

Out of seven girls, four managed to survive by crossing the ditch, while the three others were rescued and rushed to the hospital, where they were sadly declared dead upon arrival.

(With inputs from agencies.)