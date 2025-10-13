Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident in Nepal's Rautahat District

Three teenage girls tragically drowned while attempting to cross a flooded ditch in Rajdevi municipality-8, Rautahat district, Nepal. The victims, identified as Astha Kumari Baitha, Raghani Kumari Yadav, and Mausami Kumari Baitha, were on their way to Gaur municipality-9. Rescuers found them, but they were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:37 IST
  • Nepal

In a tragic incident in Nepal's Rautahat district, three teenage girls lost their lives after drowning in a water-filled ditch on Monday morning, police reports indicated.

The victims, identified as Astha Kumari Baitha, 13, Raghani Kumari Yadav, 15, and Mausami Kumari Baitha, 15, were attempting to cross the flooded area while heading towards Gaur municipality-9 to collect grass.

Out of seven girls, four managed to survive by crossing the ditch, while the three others were rescued and rushed to the hospital, where they were sadly declared dead upon arrival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

