Zelenskiy-Trump Talks: Long-Range Defense and Energy Challenges Ahead
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans to meet with U.S. President Trump in Washington to discuss Ukraine's air defense, long-range missile capabilities, and energy needs. This comes amid discussions about potential missile supplies to Kyiv and a looming drone technology deal. Diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict have stalled.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced plans to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday, to discuss critical matters concerning Ukraine's air defense and potential acquisition of long-range strike capabilities. The meeting follows intense discussions through the weekend, with a Ukrainian delegation, led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, preparing to visit Washington ahead of the talks.
Amid efforts to secure U.S.-produced long-range missiles capable of reaching Moscow, Ukraine has assured they would target only military assets, despite Russian objections claiming it would escalate tensions. Zelenskiy emphasized the need for in-person discussions with Trump, who expressed consideration of the missile supply but might consult Russian President Vladimir Putin first.
As diplomatic measures to end the four-year conflict remain stagnant, Ukraine and the U.S. near a significant drone technology agreement. Meanwhile, Kyiv seeks collaboration with U.S. energy firms to alleviate damage from intensified Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, including gas production and the power grid, while Ukraine has retaliated against Russian oil facilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kharkiv Under Fire: Russian Strikes Hit Medical Facility
Zelenskyy to Engage with US on Long-Range Arsenal Amidst Russian Tensions
Zelenskiy Set to Discuss Defense with Trump in Washington
EU Initiates Tribunal Funding to Prosecute Russian Aggression
Tomahawk Tensions: US Missile Deliveries to Ukraine Raise Alarms in Russia