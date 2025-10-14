Guided Bombs Batter Kharkiv: Power Outages and Rising Tensions
Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with guided bombs, causing power outages for 30,000 customers and damaging a hospital. Four people were injured. Recent attacks have focused on Ukraine's energy infrastructure as tensions rise amid ongoing conflict. Ukrainian forces reported minor successes despite the advancements from Russian troops in eastern regions.
Russian forces unleashed guided bombs on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, causing massive power disruptions for 30,000 customers across three districts, according to local authorities.
Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov confirmed the strikes on the Nemyshlianskyi, Slobidskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts. The attack severely damaged a hospital and power lines, leaving four people injured and more than 200 windows shattered. Mayor Ihor Terekhov described the situation as dire, especially as patients had to be relocated.
These bombings targeted energy infrastructures, aiming to cripple Ukraine's power grid as winter draws near. Despite Russian forces capturing villages in eastern territories like Donetsk, Ukraine's National Guard claims it successfully countered advances near Dobropillia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sports Roundup: Injuries, Retirements, and Historic Signings Shake the Headlines
Sports Roundup: Key Injuries and Debuts in the World of Athletics
Tragedy in Telangana: Tribal Woman Succumbs to Assault Injuries
The Pain and Perseverance of Tiger Woods: A Chronology of Injuries and Surgeries
Darkness in Kyiv: Russia's Strikes on Energy Infrastructure