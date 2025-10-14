Left Menu

Guided Bombs Batter Kharkiv: Power Outages and Rising Tensions

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with guided bombs, causing power outages for 30,000 customers and damaging a hospital. Four people were injured. Recent attacks have focused on Ukraine's energy infrastructure as tensions rise amid ongoing conflict. Ukrainian forces reported minor successes despite the advancements from Russian troops in eastern regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 03:25 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 03:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian forces unleashed guided bombs on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, causing massive power disruptions for 30,000 customers across three districts, according to local authorities.

Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov confirmed the strikes on the Nemyshlianskyi, Slobidskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts. The attack severely damaged a hospital and power lines, leaving four people injured and more than 200 windows shattered. Mayor Ihor Terekhov described the situation as dire, especially as patients had to be relocated.

These bombings targeted energy infrastructures, aiming to cripple Ukraine's power grid as winter draws near. Despite Russian forces capturing villages in eastern territories like Donetsk, Ukraine's National Guard claims it successfully countered advances near Dobropillia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

