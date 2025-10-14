Guided Bombs Batter Kharkiv: Power Outages and Rising Tensions

Russian forces unleashed guided bombs on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, causing massive power disruptions for 30,000 customers across three districts, according to local authorities.

Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov confirmed the strikes on the Nemyshlianskyi, Slobidskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts. The attack severely damaged a hospital and power lines, leaving four people injured and more than 200 windows shattered. Mayor Ihor Terekhov described the situation as dire, especially as patients had to be relocated.

These bombings targeted energy infrastructures, aiming to cripple Ukraine's power grid as winter draws near. Despite Russian forces capturing villages in eastern territories like Donetsk, Ukraine's National Guard claims it successfully countered advances near Dobropillia.

