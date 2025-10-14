Odisha Prepares for Nuapada By-Election Amid Political Accusations
Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer confirms preparations for the Nuapada Assembly by-election. Criticisms arise as BJD accuses BJP of unethical practices. Campaigns continue until November 9, with voting set for November 11. This by-election fills vacancies created by resignations, deaths, or disqualifications across multiple states.
In an effort to ensure a seamless and transparent electoral process, Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer, R S Gopalan, announced comprehensive preparations for the upcoming Assembly by-election in Nuapada. All arrangements are underway following Monday's official Gazette notification, marking the commencement of the electoral process.
Nominations for candidates are open until October 20, with scrutiny set for October 22 and withdrawal deadlines on October 24. Voting will take place on November 11, and campaigns may continue until 5 PM on November 9. Gopalan reassured that the security measures at 358 polling booths include real-time webcasting to ensure transparency.
BJD leader Dibya Shankar Mishra criticized the BJP for fielding Rajendra Dholakia's son, Jay Dholakia, claiming unethical political maneuvers. Mishra expressed confidence in the BJD's candidates, dismissing chances for BJP and Congress, while Congress announced Ghasiram Majhi as its nominee. This by-election, among others scheduled for November 11, addresses legislative vacancies across India.
