Delhi's Green Leap: Massive Expansion of Reserved Forests Announced

Delhi's government has declared 41 km of the Southern Ridge a 'Reserved Forest' to boost green cover and improve air quality. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is considering lifting the firecracker ban during Diwali in NCR, advocating for eco-friendly crackers only.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 10:14 IST
State govt declares 41-kilometre area of the Southern Ridge to be a 'Reserved Forest' (Photo X/CMODelhi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to combat rising pollution levels, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the designation of a 41-kilometre area of the Southern Ridge as a 'Reserved Forest'. This initiative is expected to bolster the capital's green cover and significantly enhance air quality, marking a historic stride towards a 'Green and Sustainable Delhi'.

Parallelly, the Supreme Court is on the verge of easing restrictions on bursting 'green firecrackers' during Diwali in the National Capital Region (NCR). Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran indicated that they might temporarily lift the complete ban, allowing limited time slots for their use.

Representing Delhi-NCR and Haryana, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the court to permit the sale of eco-friendly crackers and has emphasized strict compliance with PESO and NEERI guidelines for manufacturing. Mehta proposed specific timeframes for their permissible use during festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

