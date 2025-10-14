Odisha CM Introduces Digital Boost for Habisyali Pilgrims

In a significant move aimed at enhancing the experience for pilgrims, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi declared the introduction of a digital registration system for Habisyali mothers starting next year. This system is designed to provide medical and emergency services to widows observing Kartik Brata rituals in Puri, a sacred month-long devotion.

The Chief Minister detailed that the state has ramped up its financial commitment, allocating Rs 3.30 crore for Habisyali welfare, marking an increase of Rs 70 lakh from the previous year. Free accommodation, meals, and clean water are among the provisions ensured for pilgrims, underscoring the state's responsibility towards their safety and comfort.

Further asserting the government's commitment to cultural preservation and tourism enhancement, Majhi highlighted ongoing initiatives, including a Sri Jagannath Museum and Library. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to elevate Puri as a prestigious heritage city. During a recent visit to Puri, Majhi honored the devotion of Habisyali mothers, emphasizing their significant contribution to Odisha's spiritual ethos.

