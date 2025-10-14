Left Menu

Indian Army Neutralizes Terror Threat, Intensifies Security in Jammu & Kashmir

Two terrorists were eliminated near Machil and Dudniyal along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara sector by the Indian Army. Search operations continue amid high-level security scrutiny to prevent infiltration as winter sets in. A security review meeting led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized alertness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 10:20 IST
Indian Army Neutralizes Terror Threat, Intensifies Security in Jammu & Kashmir
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant anti-terror operation, the Indian Army has successfully neutralized two terrorists near Machil and Dudniyal along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara sector. The exchanges followed an observation of suspicious movements by troops on Monday evening, prompting a swift response.

The operation remains active with search operations underway to secure the area. As per an Army official, further details are anticipated pending ongoing investigations, highlighting the military's continued vigilance in the sensitive border region.

Adding to the heightened security scenario, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has mandated security forces to maintain high alert, particularly with winter's approach, to counter potential infiltration attempts. The announcement follows a critical security review meeting in the national capital, attended by top officials of the Army and police, aiming to fortify defensive measures across Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Vaishnodevi Pilgrims in Katra

Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Vaishnodevi Pilgrims in Katra

 India
2
West Bengal Police Reconstruct Crime Scene in Disturbing Gang Rape Case

West Bengal Police Reconstruct Crime Scene in Disturbing Gang Rape Case

 India
3
FS Compressors India Celebrates 15 Years with Major Investment Plan

FS Compressors India Celebrates 15 Years with Major Investment Plan

 India
4
Shubman Gill: Leading India with Triumph and Tenacity

Shubman Gill: Leading India with Triumph and Tenacity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025