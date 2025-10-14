Indian Army Neutralizes Terror Threat, Intensifies Security in Jammu & Kashmir

In a significant anti-terror operation, the Indian Army has successfully neutralized two terrorists near Machil and Dudniyal along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara sector. The exchanges followed an observation of suspicious movements by troops on Monday evening, prompting a swift response.

The operation remains active with search operations underway to secure the area. As per an Army official, further details are anticipated pending ongoing investigations, highlighting the military's continued vigilance in the sensitive border region.

Adding to the heightened security scenario, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has mandated security forces to maintain high alert, particularly with winter's approach, to counter potential infiltration attempts. The announcement follows a critical security review meeting in the national capital, attended by top officials of the Army and police, aiming to fortify defensive measures across Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)