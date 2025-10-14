BJP's Nitin Nabin Dismisses Bihar CM Rift Rumors Amid Election Plans

BJP leader and state minister Nitin Nabin was officially named the party candidate for the Bankipur constituency on Tuesday, dispelling speculation about tensions with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He attributed these rumors to political tactics by RJD head Lalu Prasad Yadav, accusing him of engaging in 'politics of bargaining' due to failed negotiations with Congress.

In a statement shared with ANI, Nabin expressed optimism about the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) prospects, comprising five parties, in overcoming corruption in the upcoming Bihar elections. The leader likened the NDA coalition to the 'Pandavas,' a reference to their commitment to defeat the 'corrupt Kauravas,' a term aimed at the Mahagathbandhan opposition amid current seat-sharing discussions.

Nabin extended his gratitude to the BJP for entrusting him with the ticket for Bankipur's legislative seat. He thanked both the central and state leadership for their confidence, as well as the Bankipur electorate for their support. He emphasized ongoing efforts to resolve issues such as road connectivity in the area. Meanwhile, the BJP unveiled its initial list of 71 candidates for the approaching Bihar Assembly polls, highlighting key candidates approved by the Central Election Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)