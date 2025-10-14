Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Distributes 1,456 Appointment Letters, Champions Transparent Recruitment

On Tuesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami distributed appointment letters to 1,456 candidates at Doon Medical College in Patel Nagar. Among the recipients were 109 Review Officers and Assistant Review Officers selected via the Public Service Commission, and 1,347 Assistant Teachers (L.T.) chosen through the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission. Chief Minister Dhami congratulated all appointees, marking this as a pivotal moment in their lives and a step toward the state's promising future. He urged the new appointees to embrace their roles with dedication, transparency, and commitment, expressing faith in their potential to set new standards of excellence in their fields.

Emphasizing the critical role of the administrative system in governance, the Chief Minister described the Secretariat as the state's decision-making hub, where policies are designed and development projects planned. He stressed the importance of Review Officers in enhancing this system's effectiveness. Dhami also highlighted the transformative impact of quality education, noting that it not only enriches individual lives but also contributes to society and the nation. He called upon teachers to deliver excellent education while instilling a sense of societal responsibility, shaping the next generation of citizens.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, Dhami stated that the Uttarakhand government is striving to modernize and improve the education system through infrastructure enhancements and digitalization. He noted that the state has implemented significant reforms to ensure a transparent and unbiased recruitment process, with over 26,000 youths appointed to government positions in the past four years, surpassing previous administrations' totals. Addressing a recent cheating scandal at a Haridwar exam center, the government swiftly acted by arresting those involved and suggesting a CBI inquiry while canceling the compromised exam. Dhami reassured protesting youths of addressing their valid concerns.

