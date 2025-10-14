Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Distributes 1,456 Appointment Letters, Champions Transparent Recruitment

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has distributed appointment letters to 1,456 candidates, advocating for dedication and transparency. The appointments include Review Officers and Teachers, selected through state commissions. Dhami highlighted significant recruitment reforms and pledged to address educational system issues, amid recent exam cheating concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:38 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Distributes 1,456 Appointment Letters, Champions Transparent Recruitment
Uttarakhand CM Dhami distributes appointment letters to 1,456 candidates (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami distributed appointment letters to 1,456 candidates at Doon Medical College in Patel Nagar. Among the recipients were 109 Review Officers and Assistant Review Officers selected via the Public Service Commission, and 1,347 Assistant Teachers (L.T.) chosen through the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission. Chief Minister Dhami congratulated all appointees, marking this as a pivotal moment in their lives and a step toward the state's promising future. He urged the new appointees to embrace their roles with dedication, transparency, and commitment, expressing faith in their potential to set new standards of excellence in their fields.

Emphasizing the critical role of the administrative system in governance, the Chief Minister described the Secretariat as the state's decision-making hub, where policies are designed and development projects planned. He stressed the importance of Review Officers in enhancing this system's effectiveness. Dhami also highlighted the transformative impact of quality education, noting that it not only enriches individual lives but also contributes to society and the nation. He called upon teachers to deliver excellent education while instilling a sense of societal responsibility, shaping the next generation of citizens.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, Dhami stated that the Uttarakhand government is striving to modernize and improve the education system through infrastructure enhancements and digitalization. He noted that the state has implemented significant reforms to ensure a transparent and unbiased recruitment process, with over 26,000 youths appointed to government positions in the past four years, surpassing previous administrations' totals. Addressing a recent cheating scandal at a Haridwar exam center, the government swiftly acted by arresting those involved and suggesting a CBI inquiry while canceling the compromised exam. Dhami reassured protesting youths of addressing their valid concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Air India Expands Flight Network for Festive Season

Air India Expands Flight Network for Festive Season

 India
2
India and Taiwan Seek Resolution Delay: WTO Import Duties Dispute

India and Taiwan Seek Resolution Delay: WTO Import Duties Dispute

 India
3
AkosMD Launches Akos360: A Revolutionary Step in Workforce Health Management

AkosMD Launches Akos360: A Revolutionary Step in Workforce Health Management

 India
4
Delhi Gears Up for Chhath Festival Travel Surge: CM Gupta Spearheads Crowded Railway Station Preparations

Delhi Gears Up for Chhath Festival Travel Surge: CM Gupta Spearheads Crowded...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025